Oni advises Centenary City managers to comply with local content policy

Like this: Like Loading...

As the country looks forward to the completion of a city mapped out to mark the celebration of Nigeria’s 100 years amalgamation, Chairman, Governing Board of the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), Chief Segun Oni, has advised the managers of the Centenary City to ensure that local content policy of the federal government is top priority. Chief Oni handed down the advice while touring the facilities in readiness for investors’ grab and take-off. According to the Chairman, Governing Board of NEPZA, it has become pertinent to advise the management on going against government’s policies, which may again stall the project, which has suffered setbacks in the last four years. “Let me advise you all for the avoidance of doubt. Government meant it when it instituted the policy on local content depending on the percentage of inclusion in any area of business. My concern here is to ensure that such is replicated here to avoid future instability. I hope that you people by now had made collaborative effort to get the services of local manufacturers who will at least supply you with 50 per cent of the materials to be used here. The journey is not that easy and we cannot afford to have all the materials imported from abroad”, Chief Oni said. While conducting the visitors round the premises, the Managing Director, Centenary Economic City, Dr. Ikechukwu Odenigwe, said that the project if completed has the potential to create over 30,000 jobs to Nigeria young graduates and also save over $200 billion capital flights with the provision of world class medical tourist centre; world class trade centre as well as other facilities that attract Nigerian investors out the country. The project which is a replica of Dubai trade centre is to become the convergence of business men and women all over the world to up Nigeria Economy. The project is scheduled to be completed in five years time with positive response from investors from within and outside the country. Idu Jude, Abuja