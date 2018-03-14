One year in office:‎ Group hails Akeredolu

The Ondo Professionals in Edo State has eulogised Governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu for outstanding performance in office in the last one year.

In a press statement signed by Dr. Samson Falana, State Chairman, Ondo Professionals in Benin, the group stated that since the emergence of Akeredolu,it has been a year of projects execution and commissioning that has never been witnessed for a long time in the history of the state.

According to the statement, “since the inception of Akeredolu administration, the people of Ondo state are breathing the air of freedom, prosperity, peaceful co-existence compared to the last administration of Mimiko in which the people languished in abject poverty, misery and hopelessness”.

“When this administration came on board, he met a backlog of debts on ground, of importance is the civil servant’s salaries running over 10 months, all these are a thing of the past as Akeredolu has offset all of them.

The state economy is picking up. We implore the people of the state to support all the good initiatives of the governor.”