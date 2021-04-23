One week old bride begs court to dissolve her marriage, says husband’s manhood too big

By Benjamin Omoike

A newly wedded housewife has approached the court to end her one-week-old marriage because her husband’s manhood is too big.

Aisha Dannupuwa in the petition told the court that she cannot condone the size of her husband’s manhood.

She informed the Sharia court that she wants to opt out of her marriage. The mother of three told the court that she decided to marry another man after her first marriage failed.

Aisha, in her statement, revealed that as tradition demanded, she first moved into her parents’ house and finally into her husband’s home where they had sexual intercourse “When he came, we had sex but the experience was a nightmare.

Instead of enjoying the sex, it turned out to be something else because his penis was too big,” she told the court.

She disclosed in her narration that after the not-so-good sexual experience because of his big manhood that left her private part in great pain she endured it and took native medication prepared by her mother who assured and encouraged her that she would get used to it.

Two days later when he came to visit me, we had sex again; but the experience was too much to bear.

It was then I knew that I could not continue with the marriage because of the size of his penis,” she added.

However, the husband has agreed to his wife’s confession as he further pleads for the one-week-old marriage to be dissolved