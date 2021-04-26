One FRSC official crushed, two others in critical condition in Delta

It was a moment of grief in Ughelli, Delta State as an officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) attached to the Ughelli Unit yet to be identified was crushed to death while two others sustained varying degrees of injures in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred along the ever-busy East/West Road at Ekrerhavwe-Agbarho junction while the officer was on official duty.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said; “the FRSC officers were on patrol when a blue Toyota Camry with registration number Lagos AGL 405 GJ coming from Warri end of the road rammed into their stationed van with registration number A0/1-882 RS and killed one of the officers and injured two others.

The source further disclosed that the vehicle of the Road Safety Officers was cut into two parts due to impact of the crash due largely to the excessive speed of driver of the ill-fated Camry.”

At the Ughelli Central Hospital, the corpse of the officer has been deposited at the morgue.

A Medical officer who spoke off record, said, “one of the men was brought in dead and we have to deposit his corpse at the mortuary, one other was attended to and the other was rushed to a private hospital for proper medical attention.”

Attempt to get confirmation at the Ughelli Unit of the FRSC proved abortive as nobody wants to speak but an officer spoke on condition of anonymity,saying, “our madam is not her right frame of mind and she cannot speak with you guys right now because she is not authorized to do so.”

The officer said, “the Toyota Camry coming from Warri rammed into our vehicle and one of our officers was killed in the process and two others were rushed to Central Hospital Ughelli and Ufor Hospital for medical attention”.

He added, “we cannot give out the name of the officer that was killed because we are yet to inform his family and you can get more details from the State headquarters and not from here.”