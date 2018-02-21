One Dies of Electrocution at Onitsha Pedestrian Bridge

…as Activists lambasts EEDC, Anambra state Government for insensitivity

At last one person has died and another hospitalized at Borromeo hospital Onitsha, following their electrocution by high tension cable while they were crossing the MCC pedestrian bridge on bridge in the commercial city of Anambra state.

One of the victims, Mr. Ifeanyi Nwankwo, who hails from Nkanu in Enugu state was electrocuted in November 2017, when he was crossing the bridge carrying aluminum product on his head which touched the high tension cable.

He was rushed to Borromeo hospital when the incident occurred where he has been receiving treatment till date.

But another victim whose name was not mentioned was not as much lucky, as he was electrocuted to death instantly by the high tension cable which was overlapping with the pedestrian bridge

Nwankwo who spoke on the hospital bed lamented that since that incident no Enugu Electricity Distribution company (EEDC), EEDC official has come to visit him at the hospital or in his house.

But the chairman of Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) in Anambra state, Vincent Ekwueme, flayed the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), and the Anambra state Government over their insensitivity to the danger posed by the overlapping high tension

Comrade Ezekwueme who expressed displeasure over the sad development issued seven day ultimatum to the EEDC to immediately disconnect the high tension cable which fell on the bridgel .

He lamented the insensitivity of the EEDC and officials of Anmabra state Government since the high tension cable has been causing deaths, pains, and havoc to the users of the pedestrians bridge.

Ezekwueme however blamed those living around the area and the relations of the victims as well as other users for not raising alarm that would have drawn the attention of EEDC and the State government to live up to their constitutional responsibility.

He called on the members of the society to be their brother’s keeper by reporting such incidents to the appropriate authority .