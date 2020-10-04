Ondo: With 5days to election, APC, PDP supporters clash again — Daily Times Nigeria

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have thrown residents of Oba Nla, Oba Adesida road, Arakale, and Oja Oba areas of Akure, the Ondo State capital into confusion following a clash that ensued between the youths of both parties, Daily Times gathered.

The pandemonium left residents and passers-by of the seeking for safety while vehicular movements were halted during the clash. This wallop is coming five days to the governorship election in the state.

According to an eyewitness, many people were injured in the clash.

It was gathered that the clash started late Saturday evening at Obanla Junction, Oba Adesida Road when one of the supporters of the APC was allegedly beaten by that of the PDP. There was an alleged reprisal attack on Sunday morning by APC Ondo members.

It occurred a few meters away from ‘A’ Division Police Station, Akure.

Details later…

