Academic activities began fully on Monday at the Ondo state University of Science and Technology ((OSUSTECH), Okitipupa after a week-long nationwide warning strike.

The week-long warning strike by the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) had grounded activities in public universities nationwide from August 19 -23.

A visit to the institution on Monday revealed that the campus is bubbling with activities as members of the non-academic staff were seen at their duty posts.

NASU Chairman at the institution, Peter Akindehinde, stated that the joint association congress of the institution has instructed its striking members to resume duty.

“We took the decision to join the strike after a joint association congress meeting and have since instructed members to resume at their duty posts today.

“Activities have resumed and members of NASU and SSANU are back at their duty posts since the strike was just for a week as instructed by the national bodies,” he added.

The one-week nationwide strike embarked upon by the unions is to compel the federal government to implement the agreement reached with the unions in 2009.