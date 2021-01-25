Ondo to boost healthcare services with new technology

Tosin Ajuwon, Akure

Ondo State Government on Sunday said it would use technology to boost the healthcare service delivery for the benefit of the people.

Chief Medical Director of the state-owned University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Dr. Oluwole Ige, stated this while speaking with journalists in Akure, the state capital.

Ige said the complex has stepped up its technology-driven capacity in other to enhance service delivery to the people across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He explained that the technology would help towards upgrading its healthcare delivery system and quality services that would be taken to the doorsteps of the people.

According to him, the new modern technology initiative, ‘Health Wise Foundation’ in collaboration with XMedia Group Lagos, will help in solving all health challenges of the people.

READ ALSO: Ondo bans trading activities on Akure roads

He noted that the facility had always been responsive to the health needs of patients and was prepared to take services to a higher level such that every patient would always have a good story to tell about the facility.

“We want to make patients the ultimate and ahead of everything we do in this hospital such that their experience will be palatable and also have confidence in UNIMEDTH.

We want everybody in this environment to know that either you have money or not, you must have access to our quality healthcare services.

“We want our people to know that when they have issues, all they need to do is to get themselves here and their problems will be solved,” the chief medical director added.

Ige stated that the essence of the partnership was to ensure that quality healthcare services were rendered to the people as the state government alone could not fund the health sector.

Tunde Lawrenson, while analyzing the new modern technology initiative, said it would address among other things the problem of funding in the health sector because the initiative is self-sustaining.

He noted that the concept would also involve taking health services to public places like churches, mosques among others.