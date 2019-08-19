The Governor of Ondo state , Rotimi Akeredolu on Monday has begun a 14-day working vacation.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye, who made this known in a statement on Monday in Akure, added that the governor would resume on September 14.

Ajiboye reveals that the governor had transferred a letter on the vacation to the state House of Assembly, before proceeding on the annual leave.

In addition, he disclosed that the governor notified the Assembly that the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, would perform the functions of the governor on his absent.

(NAN)