Ondo State, first lady Chief Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu plans big for 68 birthday celebration

By Mutiat Alli

For those not familiar with this iconic woman, the Ondo Stae first lady Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu she was born on July 20, 1953 and hails from Emeablam, in Owerri West Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State, and married to incumbent governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu .

Though she will be 70 in two years time but she is not waiting till that to celebrate herself reason been that by that of the year the 8 years of her husband ruling as No1,man in Ondo state would be getting to an end, and hence she may not be able to do an elaborate birthday celebration.

“Her Excellence is planning big for the birthday, though the security situation of the country is not palatable but all things be equal there is going to be an elaborate celebration” disclosed a source.

Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu is the founder / president of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), a NGO, for promoting awareness, establishing diagnostic and treatment Centers for breast cancer in Ondo State and across Nigeria.

Mrs. Akeredolu, a breast cancer survivor herself, who discovered that she had cancer in March 1997, has been so consistent in the fight against breast cancer for years