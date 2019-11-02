The member of the House of Representatives, representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, Hon. Ikengboju Gboluga, has announced the appointment of 60 political and legislative aides.

Gboluga who made the announcement on Friday in a statement by his media consultant, Israel Fagbemigun, in Abuja, said the aides who are to resume on November 1 include; chief of staff, senior legislative aide, legislative aides, personal assistant, secretary, senior special advisers and special advisers.

The statement by Gboluga added that the appointees were his supporters who would “work with him in service to his constituents.

He said that his decision to appoint the “unprecedented high number of aides” was in recognition of their contributions during the elections and to give them a sense of belonging and “financial appreciation.”

Gboluga said that the appointments were in recognition of the efforts by those selected after wide consultations among major stakeholders

According to him, many others who did not make the list will be “equally appreciated and rewarded in the upcoming empowerment programmes,” with the one to be held on Monday to cover 600 others.

The appointees are Chief of Staff, Niyi Akinnola; Special Adviser (Special Duties) Daso Feyiropo; Olumide Ogunje (SLA); Olajide Akinnusi (LA1); Adeyemo Akinde (LA2); Olaide Adekanle (PA) and Alfa Augustina (Secretary).

Other SAs are Akin Emorioye, Oriola Akinrinwa, Tayo Ogungbemi, Omololu Akinbo, Dami Olowodugba, Gbenga Adeyehun, Olapade Omowole, Kunle Balogun, John Belie, Motunbi Juwa, Abiodun Temenu, Kunle Oloyebade, Adeolu Akinseye, Yetunde Awodumila and Dami Martins among others.