One of Ondo state top member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Toyin Ajinde has died after being involved in a ghastly accident coma on Friday, September 6, 2019.

The deceased who had gone into a coma after the crash, died on Wednesday night.

Ajinde, alongside the Ondo South Senator Tofowomo Nicholas, Okunomo and others, were involved with the auto crash along Igbare-Oke road.

Immediately after the crash, Ajinde was rushed to the intensive care unit of the Trauma Centre in Ondo.

A family source who spoke on the condition of anonymity SaharaReporters on Thursday: “It saddened our heart when we heard yesterday that she (Mrs. Ajinde) gave up the ghost in the hospital.