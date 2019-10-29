The Ondo state government in conjunction with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has started training over 360 youths on different business enterprise.

The three-day entrepreneurship programme organised by the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development with SMEDAN started on Monday and would end on Wednesday.

In a message to the event, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state said that one of the major problems facing youths in the country is unemployment, hence the need to impart youths with entrepreneurial skills.

The governor, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, said that one of the core values of his government is human capital development, being the foundation of socio-economic growth of the state.

According to Gov. Akeredolu, over four million youths enter the labour market as against the available one million jobs.

“As our administration is committed to sustainable youth empowerment, this three-day capacity building training is intended to unlock and re-invent your creative potential and provide another opportunity for you to either start or scale up your existing businesses.

“We cannot pretend to be unaware of the teething challenges confronting entrepreneurs, notably the inability to access the initial capital outlay,’’ he said.

Gov. Akeredolu said the agricultural value chain business is a significant aspect of his government’s plan to create jobs for unemployed youths and to grow the state’s economy.

He revealed that the business has engaged over 18, 000 youths with social protection and reinvestment programmes which have currently engaged about 50, 000 youths through its various components.