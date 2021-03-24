Ondo NASU members seek extension of Retirement age

Members of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) from basic and secondary schools in Ondo state have staged a peaceful protest to joined their colleagues Nationwide seeking their inclusion in the extension of the retirement age at teachers from 60 to 65 years.

Armed with placards with different inscriptions, the NASU members across the 18 local government areas of the state who defiled the early morning rain on tuesday want the years of service extended from current 35 to 40 years.

Members of the union said extending retirement age of non-Teaching staff like that of teachers would bring high productivity and efficiency into the secondary school education.

NASU said its members are well qualified to be included in the extension of Retirement age and benefitting from a Special Salary Scale and enhanced allowances.

Members of NASU in the state later took their protest to the state house of Assembly and office of the Head of Service to submit their demands for necessary actions at the federal and state levels.