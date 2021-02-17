Ondo Govt, Doctors' Meeting End In Deadlock — Daily Times Nigeria

Striking doctors in the state of Ondo said that they had no agreement in place with the state government to end their two-week strike yet.

Under the auspices of the Ondo State Government Doctors Forum, the doctors stated their meeting with State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and other government officials ended without any clear accomplishment.

In a statement made available to journalists in Akure, the spokesman, Dr. Olubosede Omolayo, said it was unfortunate that the government allowed the strike to drag that long.

It would be recalled that doctors embarked on an indefinite strike in government hospitals 14 days ago over the payment of 50 percent of the salary and non-payment of other allowances in November 2020, and have yet to return to work.

Dr. Omolayo also bemoaned that judicial workers were paid 100% of their salaries, while medical doctors were paid 50 percent of their salaries during the period during which they were encouraged to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

He stated that it is unfortunate and extremely insensitive that as many as five months of wage arrears are owed to some doctors.