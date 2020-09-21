Ondo governorship election will be dicey for APC – Member Caretaker committee

By Tunde Opalana

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee representing the youths, Barrister Ismail Ahmed has raised concern that the October 10 Ondo state governorship election may not be an easy ride for the party.

This is as he said there are unexplainable circumstances that surrounded the failure of APC to win the Edo governorship election.

He reacted to last Saturday’s election shortly after a virtual meeting of members of the APC social media and bloggers team with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as participant, on Monday.

Ahmed recalled that in the 2019 general election, the APC did not had commanding outing, which should mot be wished away as APC goes into the Ondo guber poll.

“As we go to Ondo state governorship election, we know that APC did not win the Presidential election in Ondo state. So, Ondo is also going to be very dicey”, he said.

He expressed optimism that the party’s candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu is making waves in putting APC on the right track ahead of the election.

Ahmed said “but the governor has done most of the reconciliation that he needed to do based on what the reconciliation committee recommended to him.

We are not going to take anything for granted anymore.

We are not going to be sitting on our oars again, we are going to go out and fight to make sure that we retain that Ondo state”.

On Edo state election, he said the party did not perform woefully but lost to circumstances that could not be explained.

“We thought we had cover the ground fully well but there was a blind side we didn’t see.

But the party has not officially done a post mortem which we intend to do this week.

We are going to call a post mortem to know how far and how we find ourselves in this kind of situation.

“It is very disheartening for us as member of the party that for the first time since 2015, the party does not have a single representation in the South-south in terms of state, that is something I’m absolutely unhappy about.

READ ALSO: Ondo APC faction rejects indirect governorship primary

“Our party was the only party that has representation in all the states, except PDP in 2003 when President Obasanjo wanted to contest because in 1999 PDP had no representation in the South-west.

The APC we had representation in all the geo-political zones since 2015 but now we have lost it.

We have to work hard to regain it even though we won election fair and square in 2019, but that is something we can’t take for granted any longer”, he said.