Ondo governor, Akeredolu speaks on why Tinubu won’t visit state

The Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said there is no need for Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to visit his state.

Akeredolu said Tinubu’s reconciliation effort was not needed in Ondo State because the state arm of the party is peaceful.

He spoke during his first Media Chat titled, “An Evening with the Governor,” which was organised as part of activities marking his one year in office, over the weekend.

According to the governor, APC was waxing stronger in his state, adding that there were no factions to be reconciled by Tinubu.

He said, “All is well with APC. Why did I say so? We control 24 states and APC is in all the states of the federation. If you have one or two problems in one or two areas, it is not to say all is not well with APC.

“I will use Ondo State as an example. There is stability in Ondo State. We don’t have problems. Some people may claim there is problem in APC in Ondo State. But there is no problem.

“I am sure that the peacemaker, Bola Tinubu, that you said was chosen, will have no reason to come here because we are at peace with ourselves.

“We have a party. We have a chairman and the party is being run very well. We welcome people. We welcome everybody. Today, some people joined us. People have been joining us.

“Somebody like Olusola Oke left. But he has returned and I am sure in his second coming, he will stay for us longer.

“So many other people have returned. So many people have joined, at least, from PDP. So many people from Labour Party and from other parties have come to us.

“The party is growing and it is growing in a manner that all of us are happy about it that we have a solid party on group.

“So, when there is no problem, you don’t need a peace maker so that he will not come and create problem.

“We don’t need the peace maker. We are saying that we are at peace with ourselves. Let us run the party the way we have been running it.”