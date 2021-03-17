Ondo gets first female SSG — Daily Times Nigeria

Princess Catherine Oludunni Odu, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, has been appointed Secretary to the Ondo State Government.

Princess Odu is the first woman to be named SSG since the country’s founding.

Princess Odu has served in many capacities, according to Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Princess Odu was a former Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, and former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Education.

The appointment was in recognition of her proven integrity and outstanding record of performance in previous assignments, according to the statement.

Other appointments approved by Governor Akeredolu, according to the statement, include the appointment of immediate-past Ondo Head Service, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye, as Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mrs. Olubunmi Adedipe Ademosu, Special Adviser, Public and Intergovernmental Relations, Hon. Babatunde Gabriel Kolawole, Special Adviser, Rural and Community Development and Mr. Summy Smart Francis as Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development.