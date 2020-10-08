Ondo Election: We must consolidate on Edo election, INEC chair tells staff

By Tunde Opalana

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has charged regular and ad-hoc staff of the commission that will participate in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State to be of good conduct, Daily Times gathered.

While expressing satisfaction about the applaudable performance of INEC in conducting the widely acceptable Edo state governorship election on September 19, the chairman said staff should not rest on their oars but redouble efforts to make the Ondo election better.

“About three weeks ago, on the eve of the Edo State Governorship election, I appealed to the hardworking staff of the Commission to rise to the occasion and deliver a free, fair and credible process in accordance with our established policy. Indeed, our staff members, assisted by the security agencies and other critical stakeholders, did not spare any effort in ensuring the successful conduct of the election. Clearly, Nigerians and friends of Nigeria are pleased with the outcome and we are encouraged by their commendations.

“However, we cannot afford to rest on our oars. Another end-of-tenure Governorship election is upon us. There is now an even higher expectation on Ondo State. We must consolidate on our recent achievement and account for every single vote cast on 10th October in a transparent manner which will ensure that only the choice of the electorate prevails.

“I, therefore, implore all of you to resist any form of temptation and let your individual actions be guided by the extant laws and good conscience. Always remember that any unethical action by one INEC official is capable of rubbing off on all of us. Remain vigilant, principled and committed to the mission and vision of the Commission”, said Yakubu.

