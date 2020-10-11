Ondo Election: My victory is a renewal of my – Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has reacted to his victory in the just concluded Ondo governorship election.

Akeredolu described his victory at the polls as a statement of the peoples’ assessment of his performance in the last three and a half years.

Akeredolu in his acceptance speech said the victory was a renewal of his mandate.

“The renewal of our mandate in this election is an eloquent testimony to the degree of acceptance by you, the good people of Ondo State.

“It affirms that the confidence reposed in our Administration remains unshaken. It is a statement on your assessment of our performance in the last three and a half years. It is unequivocal, direct, inspiring and soul lifting.

“It is awesome. It is a reward for hard work, dedication, focus, honesty and patriotism. It is also a challenge to us for rededication to service in the interest of our people. On this, we shall not relent.

The governor added that “We set out on the first leg of this political adventure with the determination to make the whole State our constituency. We have not relented on our mission to bridge the huge infrastructural deficit inherited on assumption of office.”

Daily Times had reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Akeredolu as the winner of the election.

He defeated his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede, in 12 of the 18 Local Government Areas where the election held.