Ondo Election: Jegede will defeat Akeredolu – Tambuwal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has said that Eyitayo Jegede will defeat his opponent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressive Party (APC) in Saturday’s Ondo governorship election.

Chairman of the Forum and Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, spoke on Sunday through the body’s Director-General, C.I.D. Maduabum.

Tambuwal condemned those suggesting that PDP governors were not supporting Jegede, pointing out that PDP governors were united in ensuring that Jegede becomes the next Ondo helmsman.

He noted that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria’s experience, dynamism and programmes will return the State to glory days.

He called them fifth columnists afraid of the popularity of the party’s candidate and triumph.

Tambuwal said, “Nothing can stop the march of progress in Ondo. Jegede’s victory is one whose time has come. The Forum speaks with one voice and this naked attempt to sow division and discord within its ranks has failed miserably.

“As a matter of fact, the PDP Governors just rose from a virtual meeting few days ago with a firm resolve and commitment to make sure that all hands are on deck to support and deliver the PDP candidate,”.