Ondo Election: APC reveals why Akeredolu was re-elected

By Tunde Opalana

The Chairman, APC Caretaker / Extraordinary National Planning Committee and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni have attributed the sound victory recorded by the party’s candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu to reconciliatory efforts of two of the party’s committees, Daily Times gathered.

Speaking on Monday at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, he also commended the people of Ondo state for peacefully conducting themselves during the election in spite of the fear of violence entertained in some quarters.

The chairman commended all aspirants that contested the APC governorship primary election for their sportsmanship in accepting the outcome of the shadow election and resolve to work with Akeredolu.

Buni said “may I express my bountiful appreciation to the Ondo state Reconciliation committee and Ondo State National Campaign council under the able leadership of their Excellencies Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state and Governor Babajide San-Olu of Lagos state respectively along with members of the committees.

“The wonderful work of the two committees has contributed immensely to the success the party has recorded in this election”.

He called on members of the opposition PDP to accept the result in good faith and congratulate Akeredolu.

“As it is said, one good turn deserves another, and just like we congratulated PDP in the Edo election, we look forward to seeing PDP and the other political parties extend similar gesture to us in the spirit of good sportsmanship. By so doing, we will make elections in Nigeria healthier and attractive, rather than making elections a do or die affair”, said the chairman.

Extending appreciation to stakeholders for their contributions to the party’s success, he said “our gratitude also goes to His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR and His Excellency Vice President Yemi Osibanjo GCON for their leadership roles and support to ensure the party emerges victorious. Your guide and support had certainly led the party to the path of success.

“To the members of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee, your immeasurable support and commitment to ensure the party regains its strength and win this election is quite appreciative.

“The efforts of the Ondo State Executive Committee, the local government and ward executives of the party, had greatly enriched our fortunes to win the election with less stress. The concept of teamwork being promoted by the Caretaker Committee remains our strong pillar in our collective quest to build a strong, united and prosperous All Progressives Congress {APC}. I, therefore, enjoin all stakeholders, party members and supporters to promote teamwork in all future endeavors for the party’s success.

“To the Independent National Electoral Commission {INEC}, Security agencies, local and international observers, you have been professional and ethical in the discharge of your responsibilities. I am convinced that through genuine cooperation, we can always improve the electioneering process in Nigeria to build a strong democracy”

The party as well commended other political parties and their candidates who put up a good fight in the election, charging them to always maintain healthy competition in their quest to serve the people.

