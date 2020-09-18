Ondo election: Akeredolu’s aide resigns, teams up with deputy

One of the aides of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday, resigned his appointment to team up with the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, ahead of the election.

Daily Times Nigeria learnt that the aide, Mr Andrew Ogunsakin, resigned his appointment as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Political (South).

In a letter addressed to the office of the governor, dated September 18, 2020, he indicated his interest in joining his people to work for another party in the forthcoming election.

The letter read, “Permit me, your Excellency, to use this medium to convey my irrevocable decision to resign my office as Senior Special Assistant on Political (South) to the Governor of Ondo State with effect from today, September 18, 2020.

“The call of my constituents on me to join the train to actualize a common aspiration different from what is offered by your government and your party stands at the root of my decision to quit at this point. Being an appointee, this will necessarily conflict with the performance of my duty to you hence my resignation.

“I thank your Excellency for the opportunity afforded me to serve the good people of Ondo State as SSA, for the period I was in office.

“Once again, Sir, please accept my appreciation and very high regard”

It was gathered that the former Akeredolu’s aide would formally defect to the Zenith Labour Party, at the flag-off of its campaign tomorrow (Saturday).