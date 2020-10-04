Ondo: Don’t succumb to pressure from Akeredolu, PDP urges Buhari

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Ondo Governorship Election has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to cave in to plot by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu to use the federal might of state apparatus to rig the next Saturday’s Ondo governorship poll, Daily Times gathered.

Recall that the campaign council had earlier alerted of alleged desperate moves by the APC to drag in certain officials of the Buhari Presidency as earlier boasted by Governor Akeredolu’s ally Isaac Kekemeke.

It said this actually exposed Governor Akeredolu plots to use violence and ‘federal might’ to muscle the election against the wishes and aspirations of the people of Ondo state.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja Sunday, the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said “our campaign, therefore, calls on President Muhammadu Buhari not to succumb to pressure by a failed Governor Akeredolu and the APC to renege in his resolve not to interfere in elections, as amply witnessed in the September 19 Edo election.

“We invite Mr. President to note the applause and commendations coming to him from all parts of our nation and the global community over the non-interference of his Presidency in the conduct of a free, fair and credible election in Edo state, a development that allowed the will of the people to prevail.

“Mr. President must not allow a failed Governor Akeredolu, who had been justly rejected by his people for non-performance and who has declared his citizens as his “enemies for life”, to detract from his desire in this regard.

“Our campaign, therefore, urges President Buhari to adopt the same Edo stance to ensure a free, fair and credible election in Ondo, without regard to partisan consideration, so that he can leave a legacy of electoral uprightness for which posterity and history can be kind to him.”

He said the demand became imperative because it is clear that the tide of the coming election favours Jegede and any attempt to manipulate the electoral process at any level will be a recipe for a breakdown of law and order, which Mr. President would not want at this critical time.

The PDP cautioned President Buhari to note the ongoing spate of violence already being perpetrated on the streets of Ondo state by alleged APC agents.

“We, therefore, call on President Buhari to direct the Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to clean the ground for a peaceful election by immediately pulling in characters like Isaac Kekemeke and other agents of violence allegedly assembled by Governor Akeredolu to perpetrate violence during the election.

“Mr. President is therefore further urged to direct INEC and security agencies to restrict themselves to their statutory responsibilities as the Ondo people are ready to treat violators as fake security and fake INEC operatives,” the party pleaded.

This as the PDP Governors’ Forum under the leadership of Sokoto state governor, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal pledged total support for the party’s candidate, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

Apparently, the Forum was reacting to a newspaper publication alleging that there is a division in PDP Governors’ Forum with respect to Ondo gubernatorial elections.

The Director-General, PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum in a statement said nothing can be further from the truth as the story was nothing but “a tendentious, malicious, prejudicial, biased, conjured, procured, inciting, false and fake story planted by retrogressive and reactionary forces”.

He said “for the avoidance of doubt, the PDP Governors’ Forum is united, strong and primed to do its utmost to elect our candidate in the Ondo Governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, who has the experience, dynamism and programme of action to return Ondo State to her glory days.

“The Forum speaks with one voice and this naked attempt to sow division and discord within its ranks has failed miserably.

“As a matter of fact, the PDP Governors just rose from a virtual meeting a few days ago with a firm resolve and commitment to make sure that all hands are on deck to support and deliver the PDP candidate.

“The PDP Governors are fully aware of the importance of the Ondo elections to the image, solidarity and fortunes of the PDP as a political party. The Governors are in no doubt that any division in its ranks will be counterproductive to PDP, her candidate and its quest to restore democracy, good governance, and accountability not only in Ondo State but Nigeria at large”.

The governors promised to storm Akure on 7th October for the grand Finale of the PDP Governorship campaign.

