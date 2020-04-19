Ondo state government on Sunday, distributed foodstuffs to 250 patients on admission in three major hospitals in Akure, the state capital.

The hospitals include University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH) Akure, Comprehensive Health Centre and Mother and Child Hospital, Akure.

Pastor Akin Olotu, chairman of the Ondo State COVID -19 Food Palliative Committee, said Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, was conscious of the need for feeding, especially during the lockdown.

Olotu, who is also the special adviser to the state governor on agriculture and agriculture business, added that it was not only about eating, but eating right, hence the need for varieties of foods in the package.

“We noted that protein in-take is not enough, especially for children.

“It is in this regard that the governor said that the food palliative programme, must include chicken (home-made) eggs, garri, rice, noodles, milk, bottled water and others in order to cushion the effects of the lockdown,” he said.

He explained that the palliatives had no political party colouring, but mainly for patients on admission in the hospitals.

The chairman stated that the relief package would cover the entire 18 local council areas of the state.

“The governor said that the scope will be extended as more is received,” Olotu said.

Speaking on the measure, Dr .Wahab Adegbenro, state commissioner for health, described the government as a responsible and responsive one, focussing on the well-being of its citizenry.

“The state government is doing this because some people such as pregnant women may be trapped in hospitals; so the committee deemed it necessary to extend it to them,” Adegbenro said.

Chief Medical Director of UNIMEDTH, Dr. Adesina Akintan, described the gesture as a thing of joy, saying that it would give some relief to the beneficiaries.

Appreciating the benevolence, Mrs. Abimbola Busari, a beneficiary, said the palliative measures came as a surprise because she did not expect such a thing.

Busari prayed for the success of the government.