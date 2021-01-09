Ondo bans trading activities on Akure roads — Daily Times Nigeria

The Ondo State Government has placed a total ban on trading activities on traffic lanes, pedestrian paths and walk-ways on corridors of major markets in Akure, the state capital.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, announced this in a statement on Friday in Akure.

Ojogo said the ban followed the setting up of the committee on waste management and in its bid to instill sanity, especially in Akure.

According to him, the ban also includes artisans such as vulcanizers whose activities impede the free flow of vehicular traffic, especially on the market corridors.

“Traders and artisans, who encroached on the main road and walk-ways in Arakale Market and Oja Oba on Oba Adesida Road, Akure are directed to vacate such unauthorised trading spots with effect from January 11.

“This directive becomes pertinent in view of the abuse and brazen disregard to the status of Akure, the state capital.

“It is particularly, a major source of concern that vehicular and pedestrian traffic now contend for space amid trading activities on same spots.

“In order for the directive to be fully obeyed, the state’s special task force shall from January 11 swing into action for effective enforcement and compliance,” he said.

According to the commissioner, the move is in the interest of all residents, as the beauty or otherwise of the state capital speaks volume of the values of residents of the state.

“It is therefore, necessary for all concerned to show a high level of understanding for the general good of all,” Ojogo said.

In a related development, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has approved the constitution of a seven-man committee to tackle waste management and other related matters in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, who made this known in a statement Akure on Friday, said that the committee would be chaired by Mr. Kehinde Badejo, while Mr. Fola Omowole would serve as the secretary.

He explained that the committee would oversee the management and administration of the Ondo State Waste Management Authority.

The committee’s terms of reference include, ensuring that Akure and other cities are clean at all times, pending the constitution of a board for the agency, in line with the law establishing it.

The commissioner explained that the committee is to reform, revamp, restructure and review the present systems, structures and processes driving waste management service delivery in the state.

“The committee will make relevant adjustments to meet the aspirations of the present administration in the sector and also delineate the entire state capital to enumerate the delineated areas in conjunction with the private sector participants.

“Also design sustainable waste management systems and solutions for the entire state in both rural and urban areas.

“It will work in collaboration with ZL Global Alliance Limited. which is the state’s private sector partner on integrated waste management, on the best ways possible toward the achievement of the memorandum of understanding between both parties.

“Upgrade the existing waste management mechanic workshop to reduce the cost of truck maintenance and to render weekly reports on its activities to the governor,” he said.

Ojogo said that the committee was also expected to co-opt other individuals, stakeholders and relevant government agencies to assist, where necessary.