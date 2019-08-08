The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described as appalling the attitude of the state chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over what it said is the seeming resolve of the party to paint any policy of the current administration in the state as evil.

Noting that the action was unfortunate, the APC said however that the PDP by its acts is betraying its level of unimaginable ignorance on each attempt.

The party in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Alex Kalejaye said, “The latest in this series of paint everything black is the issue of the privatisation of the Staff School, Rufus Giwa Polytechnics, Owo. The opposition party is laboring day and night in vain to discredit the APC-led government over a decision of an autonomous body. The state government has nothing to do with the privatisation.

“In all honesty, one would rather expect the PDP to applaud the governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, for directing the board to immediately commence enumerating all staff of the institution that would be affected by the exercise for admission into the system. This is an uncommon intervention.

“At great pains, the APC particularly views the statement credited to the PDP as an unpardonably abysmal display of shameless hypocrisy. It is our belief that opposition should not be taken to this level of unconscionable lack of introspective sobriety as exhibited by the PDP.

“The people of Ondo State have not forgotten the sacked workers of the same Polytechnic that the current administration re-engaged. It is also imperative to recall the case of the sacked University lecturers by the PDP government, but were recalled by this same administration.”

While wondering how a party that can out of sheer cluelessness, create two additional universities that it could not fund be playing to the gallery on issues of educational, the APC said, “For the records, the APC government has done so much in less than 30 months to salvage the situation.

“While the present administration, as a matter of policy, desires to be more forward-looking rather than dissipating energy on the past, government will not hesitate to be selfless in putting the records straight where necessary,” the party said.

