Ondo: APC risks fresh crisis over mode of primaries

Caretaker c’ttee adopts Oshiomhole’s indirect primaries

*Oke, others opt for direct primaries, as Akeredolu screened

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) might be heading for another crisis over the mode of primaries to be adopted in picking its governorship candidate in Ondo State.

While majority of the governorship aspirants said they had an initial understanding that the party will conduct direct primary, the Gov. Mai Mala Buni led caretaker committee seems to have settled for indirect mode of primary.

A source at the national secretariat of the party anonymously told journalists that the caretaker committee, has adopted the preference for indirect primary by the sacked National Working Committee.

It was further gathered that the Buni – led National Caretaker Committee adopted the stand of the party as contained in a letter earlier submitted to the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) by Adams Oshiomhole

The source said: “We have adopted the letter Oshiomhole earlier written to the INEC. The caretaker committee does not want to tamper with that arrangement.”

The Daily Times can reliably say that not less than eight of the 12 contending aspirants will reject the indirect primaries option whenever the party made it official.

Already, one of the notable aspirant, Chief Olusola Oke has vowed to reject the mode of shadow election.

Oke while addressing journalists during the submission of his nomination form last week had said “there is no way indirect primaries can take place in Ondo state today. Article 13 of the APC is cleared on it that if you want to do an indirect primary, you must convey a special congress to constitute electoral college to elect the delegates.

“But because of time constraint, the only option open for our party is to do direct primaries like we have just had in Edo state which we went peacefully.”

Like Oke, majority of other aspirants boldly declared their prefence for direct primary while Gov. Akeredolu was not categorical, deciding to abide by any mode of primary adopted by the party.

Aspirants Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjiml , Olayide Owolabi Adelaml, Kekemeke Duerlminl , Ifeoluwa 0yedele , Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Colinus and Olubukola Adetula, all declared their preference for direct primary during interface with journalists.

However, the Ondo State APC Governorship Screening Committee commenced its assignment on Wednesday at a venue outside the party’s national secretariat.

Among aspirants screened yesterday was Governor Akeredolu.

The governor who confirmed this on his facebook page said “I have just undergone screening by my party @OfficialAPCNg. Members of the committee were thorough, scrutinizing all documents amongst other questions. I believe the party made excellent choices of the committee members. Very professional and courteous..“