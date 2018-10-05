Ondo APC protest senators’ automatic clearance, says Oshiomhole set to destroy party

Members of the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday protested the alleged “imposition” of three senatorial aspirants in the state by the National Working Committee, (NWC) of the party’s national body.

The protesters who blocked the highway within the Akure metropolis where the party secretariat is situated berated the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole for allegedly working against the party.

Armed with placards with inscriptions such as: “Oshiomhole is not fit to our chairman.” “Oshiomhole will destroy APC.” “Ondo youths say no to automatic ticket”, the protesters who were led by the Youth leader of the party in the state, Babalayo Okutayiperun vowed to resist the NWC decision.

“We are saying no to imposition, we are saying no to automatic ticket to any aspirants, there must be a room for everybody to accommodate. We don’t want criminality and impunity in our party, we ask for change and this is not the change we asked for.

“When Adams Oshiomhole took the leadership from John-Odigwe Oyegun we taught everything will change for good but things as worse to unbearable condition.

“Oshiomhole has not really helped us. if you go to the APC constitution, article 20 states clearly that party primary must go direct, indirect and consensus, there is no room for automatic ticket in our constitution and we want to know how the leadership came about the automatic ticket.

“Youths of Ondo State are clamouring now that we don’t want any automatic ticket to any aspirants, the leadership should allow everybody to contest, Ondo state is not a place Oshiomhole can use as testing ground.

“ln view of this, we are saying no, Oshiomhole has betrayed us, the majority have said no to the minority because power belongs to everybody.

While stating that until the decision is reversed, he emphazied that more protests would be embarked upon adding that the state chapter of the party cannot work with the senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice.

“We are coming to organise more rally against this across the state, we are also using this medium to send a signal to Senator Ajayi Boroffice that if he cannot work together with those in the party, he should go to another party because political parties are many in Nigeria. The majority will not leave the party for minority, Boroffice belongs to minority.

“We will not allow any party primary to take place if that is not reverse in Ondo state. We are passing a vote of no confidence on Oshiomhole. We are for Buhari not for Oshiomhole,” he said.

On Tuesday, the NWC had announced the screening of the party’s three incumbent senators (Prof. Ajayi Boroffice – Ondo North, Tayo Alasoadura – Ondo Central, Telephone Omogunwa – Ondo South) while the other aspirants were screened out including those believed to be the preferred candidates of the state governor.