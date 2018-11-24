Ondo APC leadership denies involvement in anti-party activities

The Executive Committee of the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied an allegation by some members of the party in the state that they were involved in anti-party activities, saying that such thought was only in the imagination of those concocting the lies.

Expressing surprise that such thoughts could emanate from supposedly respected members of the party, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Alex Kalejaye noted that at no time did the state executive of the party done anything outside the rules and regulations of the party.

According to Kalejaiye in a statement, “We read with concern a statement credited to some aggrieved members of the party in the State chapter to the effect that, among others, the State executive engages in anti-party activities, and should therefore be dissolved.

“We feel obliged to say, in no ambiguous terms that members of the State executive have never, and will never contemplate anti-party in APC that holds so much hope for us, individually and collectively as a country.

“The State chapter is currently preoccupied with electioneering thoughts and strategies to achieve victory at the polls, come 2019.

“The State Chairman of our party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, is a true democrat and a party man to the core, who is endowed with rich history of enviable stability in his political life.

His loyalty to the party and its national leadership is without blemish.

“The leader of the party and governor of the state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, can never compromise the fortune and development of the state and the party for whatever consideration.

“Our priority in the last few months has been how to unite the party, appease aggrieved members so we can, collectively, deliver the State for our dear party during the general elections next year.

“It was also comical that the Alhaji Alli Olanusi-led group claims to control over 80 percent of the party strength in Ondo State. This exists only in an unrealistic dream.

“While it is expedient to state that we are not surprised about the attitude of the formal deputy governor, who had fought every government , from Adefarati, Agagu to Mimiko and now Akeredolu, not for altruistic reason though, majority of the other co-travellers had not delivered their wards for the party in the last two elections in the State.

“Although we are reluctant to conclude that their action was triggered by the need to position themselves for patronage during the general elections, we urge the National Working Committee to discontinuance the agitation.

“We also cease this opportunity to appeal to all gladiators within the party to lower personal ego and grievances in the interest of the party.

“Ondo State APC Executive, ably led by Hon. Ade Adetimehin, will continue to work hard to ensure unity of members , and to bring all aggrieved leaders and chieftains together for the overall interest of our dear party,” he said.