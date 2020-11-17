Ondo APC accuses Jegede, PDP of seeking sympathy after guber poll

By Patrick Okohue

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has challenged the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and it’s candidate in the last governorship election in the state, Eyitayo Jegede to find more serious things to occupy their time rather than making frivolous allegations.

The APC in a statement signed by its state Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, said it was shocked with the funny allegations by Jegede that the party was threatening it’s life following it’s approaching the election petitions tribunal in the state to challenge his loss and another by the PDP that the APC induced some of its members with money prior the election which helped it’s victory.

The party said that though it finds the allegations as laughable and would not have like to respond, but it has to because the issue of threat to life was involved.

The APC said, “Our attention has been drawn to an allegation credited to the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the just concluded election in the state, that his life is being threatened.

“The party, whose relevance on the political space in Ondo State has been irredeemably deflated, also alleged, recently, that some of their leaders collected money from, and worked for the APC during the election.

“Our initial reaction, as a more mature and well-organised political party, was to ignore these frivolous and attention-seeking allegations, but doing so would encourage their vehicle of lies to travel at a top speed.

“The APC frowns at any attempt to trivialise the issue of security to life and property in Ondo State.

It is one area the current administration has invested so much, to ensure the state is safe and peaceful.

“We have so much to brood, particularly the issue of welfare of the people, and development of the state, at a time revenue allocations are not impressive, than contemplating threatening the life of any individual.

“The APC-led government has a duty to promote, and ensure the security of every resident of Ondo State, irrespective of party affiliation.

It is therefore unfortunate that Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN would author such a spurious allegation.

“To us, the election has come and gone, with the winner scoring fifteen over eighteen.

We also have no qualms with any candidate’s decision to challenge our victory at the tribunal.

We view that as part of the beauty of democracy, and a way to sustain the hope of followers.

“The state chapter enjoins the PDP and its candidate to jettison frivolity, and concentrate on gathering or manufacturing evidences to prosecute their case at the tribunal. Seeking sympathy through propaganda won’t yield results.

“We also consider as comical the desire of the PDP to hold APC responsible for its failure to organise and control it’s leaders and members during the election.

Otherwise, how would the party accuse the APC of influencing, and leading away their stalwarts with monetary inducements?

“It is pertinent to educate the oppositon party that the APC relied on performance, and vigorous but decent campaigns before the election, to garner the enviable number of votes, and not financial inducements,” the APC said.