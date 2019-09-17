The Ondo State Government has dispelled the rumours that the local government workers and primary school teachers’ recent verification exercise was meant to retrench workers.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, gave the assurance at a retreat for top government functionaries of the state’s local government service.

Ajayi, at the programme, with the theme: “Developing a revolutionary model for enhancing local government administration and management,’’ revealed that government was not planning to retrench or sack legitimate workers.

He said, rather, the exercise would allow government to have accurate data regarding workers on its payroll and at the same time have accurate plans that would benefit all the workers.

The deputy governor said that Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was for local government autonomy and would never touch local government funds.

He added that the Akeredolu-led Administration had resolved that no community in the state would be left untouched.

“Without mincing words, the administration at the local government level is characterised with various challenges such as inadequate funding, lackadaisical attitude of government agents, inefficiency on the part of change agents and unnecessary bureaucracy.

“It is, therefore, my candid opinion that this retreat, which I am told is aimed at bringing about improved relationship among all practitioners, with a view to enhancing greater service delivery at the grassroots, will allow participants to rub minds.

“Permit me to use this opportunity to allay the fears of some of our Local Government workers and primary school teachers who are ‘misinformed regarding the recent staff verification exercise carried out by the state government.

“I want to assure you that the government is not planning to retrench or sack any legitimate worker but rather, the exercise will allow government to have accurate data regarding workers on its payroll.

“And at the same time be able to have adequate plans that will benefit all the workers,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mrs Lola Fagbemi, said the programme would have a revolutionary breakthrough in local government administration and management.

Also, the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Mr Femi Idris, thanked Gov. Akeredolu for restoring the one per cent training allocation meant for training and retraining of the workforce.