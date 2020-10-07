Ondo: Accord, SDP, APM, YPP, 7 others pledges support for Jegede

Eleven out of the seventeen political parties participating in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State have teamed up to support the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, Daily Times gathered.

The resolution was announced by the Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Ondo State Chapter, Prince Oladele Ogunbameru in a press conference on behalf of the eleven parties in Akure, the state capital.

Ogunbameru informed that the decision of the parties to collapse their structures for the PDP was made at a meeting held on Sunday, 4th October 2020 with the party leaders and top echelon of the PDP.

He said the parties took the decision because they believe the good governance the people are yearning for can only be offered by the PDP.

He added that the collaboration is an organized effort to save Ondo State from the political quagmire and undesirable socioeconomic predicament of the good people of the State.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the PDP in Ondo State, Hon. Fatai Adams said the support from the eleven political parties indicates the acceptability of Eyitayo Jegede, which shows that the party is winning the election.

The eleven political parties that adopted the PDP candidate include Accord, AA, ADP, AAC, APGA, and APM. Others are APP, NNPP, NRM, SDP, and the YPP.

