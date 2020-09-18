Ondo 2020: INEC begins recruitment of NYSC members as ad hoc staff

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has commenced recruitment of additional National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), members as ad hoc staff for Ondo State governorship election.

Daily Times understands that the commission disclosed this in a statement issued by Mr Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, after its meeting in Abuja.



Okoye said that as a result of the disruption of normal processes in the electoral process occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, INEC could not get the full complement of the NYSC members required as ad hoc staff for the election.

“Consequently, the Commission had to broaden its net to recruit the required ad hoc staff from tertiary institutions.

“However, the NYSC authorities recently told the Commission that they were presently in a position to mobilize more corps members for the Ondo State governorship election.



“Meanwhile, the portal for the recruitment of ad hoc staff for the said election had closed since Aug. 21,” the statement read in part.

He added that after due consideration, INEC has decided to allow the recruitment of these additional NYSC members only.



“A special link to the registration form has, therefore, been provided to NYSC authorities to be used for this purpose,” Okoye added.