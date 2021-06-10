Onana has doping ban reduced to 9 months by CAS

Ajax goalkeeper, Andre Onana has had his doping ban reduced to nine months from a year, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Thursday.

The Cameroonian can play again from Nov. 3.

The CAS judges found that Onana was not substantially at fault after Ajax appealed against the original UEFA sanction.

Onana tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic, last October. It is often used as a masking agent to hide the presence of other drugs.

Onana said he felt unwell and took a pill prescribed to his girlfriend from a packet he mistook for aspirin “because the packaging was almost identical.”