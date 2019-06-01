On Dangote’s daughter, Halima

Isaac Oguntoye

Parents are always proud when their children make them proud, especially when such children are offshoots of industry giants like Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

Little wonder, the billionaire industrialist of the famous Dangote Group, grinned from all ears when one of his daughters, Halima, brought him joy and pride during the recently-held Women Corporate Directors Lecture, sponsored by the Aliko Dangote Group, at the instance of Halima.

From hindsight, Aliko and his daughter, Halima, appear to share an uncommon bond and this is not to downplay other daughters of the Kano-born philanthropist par excellence.

Halima, the Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited, was able to bring to the event prominent women like the wife of former British Prime Minister, Cherie Blair, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegn, as guest speakers, among other women directors across the globe, who savoured the theme of the lecture, “The Courage to Lead; Inspiring Others, Overcoming Challenges and Achieving Success.

’’ Speaking at the event, Alhaji Aliko Dangote disclosed to the inspired audience that the idea of hosting and sponsoring the event was at the insistence of his daughter, Halima, and that after perusing her reasons for such venture,

it dawned on him that if women were given similar opportunities in businesses and other ventures, there won’t be the incessant cases of gender inequality, as women, all over the world, have proved over time that they are up to the task.