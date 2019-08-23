Former Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District of Osun State and Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Legislative Matters (Senate),

Senator Babajide Omoworare has sent a congratulatory message to the immediate past governor of Osun State and Minister for Interior of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on his appointment and inauguration into the Fedral Executive Council under President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a his congratulatory statement, Omoworare described, Ogbeni Aregbesola as the right man for his newly appointed role, given his passion and antecedent for excellence.

In his words, “I rejoice with Ogbeni Aregbesola, my former governor, brother and the newly appointed Minster for Interior of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

I am confident of his capacity for outstanding performance and pray that God guides him in all his ways,” Omoworare said.