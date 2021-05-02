Omotola leads other to African Voices Change makers

By Mutiat Alli

Popular Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has joined two other Nigerians who are raising awareness about malaria through an innovative youth-aimed campaign and will, this week, grace the studios of African Voices Change makers.

The 30-minute CNN magazine programme which is been sponsored by data grandmasters, Globacom, will see Omosexy being be joined by Laolu Senbanjo, a New York-based Nigerian artist, and Meji Alabi, a British-Nigerian Music Video Director.

Born on February 7th, 1978, Omotola, actress, singer and mother of three is one of the pioneers of the video film era of Nigerian cinema as well as one of the most watched actresses in Africa.

She was in 2013 named in Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world alongside Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and Kate Middleton.

A year later, she was honoured by the Nigerian government as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) for her contributions to the Nigerian film industry.

Senbanjo, 38, is a former women and children’s rights attorney who saddled himself with the task of travelling round the Northern parts of Nigeria where he campaigned for the education of the girl-child and the inclusion of women in mainstream national life.

He later relocated to Brooklyn, New York, where his talents as a visual artist, musician and songwriter came to the fore. Laolu is reputed for designing global music icon, Beyoncé’s album, Lemonade.

The third guest, Alabi, is largely influenced by diverse cultures from London, Texas and Lagos where he spent his growing up years. Known for his music videos and works with Beyoncé, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, among others, Alabi is a winner of the Nigeria Entertainment Award for Music Video of the Year (Director) 2019 and nominee of The Headies Award for Best Music Video, 2019, and City People Music Award for Music Video Director of the Year, 2018.

The trio will be discussing the health risk that malaria poses in Africa.