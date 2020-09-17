Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde gets role in ‘Rattle Snake’ remake

By Mutiat Alli

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde have clinched a role in the upcoming remake of Nollywood oldies movie ‘ Rattle Snake’ where she is expected to play the role of Lady Maimuna Atafo, a fictional character in the upcoming remake directed by Ramsey Nouah.

Speaking on her character and the movie, Ekeinde shared: “It feels great being a part of this remake.

There’s a lot of youth and drama, culture.

I like that there is a human story to it. People will be able to relate to it because they can find themselves in the story plus it’s a classic and you can’t go wrong with a classic”.

READ ALSO: ‘My kids and I are fine and COVID-free now’ — Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

The remake of the movie will equally feature other stars that includes Osas Ighodaro, Efa Iwara, Ayo Makun, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Elma Mbadiwe and Odera Adimorah amongst others.

It is however pertinent to note that the remake is Amaka Igwe’s 1994 Crime thriller.