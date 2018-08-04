Omoni Oboli’s moms at war set for cinema release

By: Mutiat Alli

After a long wait, much anticipated movie ‘Moms at war’ will hit the cinema August 17, 2018; Written by Naz Onuzo and directed by Omoni Oboli, the film which is a partnership of Inkblot, Dioni Visions and Film One starred Funke Akindele-Bello, Yul Edochie, Eucharia Anumobi amongst others.

‘Moms at War’ tells the story of Olaide and Ebubechukwu two mothers who would do anything for their children. Omoni Oboli stars as Ebubechukwu, a posh career woman who was born with a silver spoon and expects her only daughter to follow in her footsteps. Funke Akindele stars as Olaide, a self-made woman who built herself up from nothing to raise her son and give him the life she did not have.

With their children competing for a place in a prestigious scholars program, everything starts to derail as the mothers go head to head to ensure that their own child wins.

According to Moses Babatope, CEO of Film One, “Having had much successful collaboration with Inkblot, we were pleased to continue the partnership on ‘Moms at War’. We have worked with Dioni Visions and Omoni Oboli for many years and are happy to announce our first collaboration with her. ‘Moms at War’ is the perfect film for women and everyone else, as it cloaks in comedy the wars our mothers wittingly and unwittingly fight for us, every day.”

‘Moms at War’ soars as a slam bang tale of friendship and motherhood which is stylish, subversive and strikingly funny.