By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has expressed plans to appoint aides from all parts of the nation, in furtherance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) unity agenda and the determination to involve youth in governance.

Addressing eminent citizens and members of the Youth Progressive Initiative in the North who organized a reception in his honour in Abuja, Sen. Omo-Agege emphasized the capacity of the Nigerian youth to consolidate on the vision for a united and great nation.

“There is no state in the north where I don’t have an aide, there is no state in the South-West where I don’t have an aide; this is because the office of the Deputy President of the Senate is a national one,” he stated.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Senate President, Ezrel Tabiowo, the decision by the northern youth group with membership drawn from all the 19 northern states to honour Sen. Omo-Agege was an expression of solidarity with his patriotic and nationalist stance to issues concerning the progress of Nigeria.

Speaking on the need for unity in Nigeria, Sen. Omo-Agege urged all Nigerian youth to shun all forms of regional, religious and ethnic sentiments as accommodating same may split the country along sectional lines.

“Youth of this country, this country belongs to you; if you want a country where you are seen as a northerner or southerner that is the country you will get, but if you want a country where you are seen as a Nigerian, then that is exactly what you will get,” the Deputy Senate President stated.

Prominent citizens at the event include, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Gbemisola Saraki.

Earlier, in a goodwill message, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, emphasized the need for wealth creation by the President Buhari administration.

The elder-statesman also called on members of the APC in the National Assembly to guard against any attempt by external forces to divide them, adding that “the problem in Nigeria today is poverty, so we must create wealth; our country has joined 64 other countries in signing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the whole of Africa will be able to travel freely, do business and access each other’s boundaries freely.

“When there’s no conflict, there’s security, when there’s security, there’s wealth; trade is the basis for making sure you’re united. Similarly, make no mistake, anything you divide is weak; don’t allow yourselves to be divided, remain united because together you’re stronger.

“My advice, mobilize yourselves and dominate the continent as the true big brothers of Africa; embrace unity for peace, embrace peace for development, be your brother’s keeper,” Alhaji Bamanga Tukur advised the youth.

Also speaking at the event, former Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, described the deputy Senate president as a patriotic Nigerian who believes in loyalty to party and constituted authority.

“It must have come as a big surprise to emerge as the Deputy President of the Senate, you are a man that believes in loyalty,” he said and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding Sen. Omo-Agege worthy of being elected.

Also commenting, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, described Sen. Omo-Agege as a principled, disciplined and determined person. The former senator expressed optimism that the 9th Senate will perform very well under the leadership of Senators Ahmad Lawan and Ovie Omo-Agege.