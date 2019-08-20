Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo -Agege has commended Belema Oil Producing Limited for heeding the federal government’s call on local and multinational oil, and gas companies to relocate their operational headquarters to the Niger Delta region.

He said the oil firm has set a great example worthy of emulation by other players in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

In a letter of commendation addressed to the company, Sen. Omo-Agege, who has been championing the call for such relocation in view of the restored peace in the Niger Delta, emphasized that oil and gas companies’ relocation is not only a demonstration of faith in government and the host communities, but a way to foster financial inclusion for all stakeholders at the grassroots.

“I write to commend the board, management and staff of your company for conscientiously heeding the presidential initiative, advising oil and gas exploration companies in Nigeria to move their headquarters to their operational base.

“The federal government’s policy initiatives, including the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) as well as our Next Level political thrust all place emphasis on social and economic inclusion which your company’s relocation can further facilitate among its 38 host communities.

“Your relocation will not only foster a productive engagement strategy for mutual wealth creation, it would also go a long way towards engendering trust between operator and host communities while also helping to sustain peace.

“Indeed, many feel impressed that since 2013 when you acquired the entire 40 per cent participating interest in OML 55 in a competitive bidding process to become the operator of the OML 55 asset in the joint venture between Belema Oil Producing Limited and the NNPC, your company has striven to demonstrate a clear understanding of what corporate social responsibility means.

“While commending you for relocating you company headquarters to your operational base, I urge you to sustain the adroit management of your host communities’ interests and high expectations through a process of direct engagement/open communication and community development as reflected in your current youth employment, young graduates’ training scheme, scholarship awards and infrastructural development schemes,” Omo-Agege stated.