Chukwuemeka Iwelunmo

The Board of Directors of Omni-Blu Aviation Limited (OBA) has appointed Captain James Ayodele Daniel as the airline’s Accountable Manager/Managing Director to oversee the affairs of the firm.

Capt. Daniel took over from Captain Sunny Adegbuyi from the company with effect from August 15th 2019

Executive Director, Corporate, Legal & Admin Services Omni-Blu Aviation Limited, Joy Duncan in a statement to announce the exit of Agbeluyi said,

“While we are happy to welcome Captain James Daniel into OBA, may I use this opportunity to appreciate the good work and service Capt. Sunny Adegbuyi put in to attain the organizational successes he and his management team achieved”.

She said Agbeluyi worked assiduously to further entrench the core values of the company strengthening processes and regulatory procedures and sustaining an operation that meets global best practices and standards.

“On behalf of us all I sincerely thank him for his service and wish him all the very best in his future pursuits”.

Captain Daniel brings with him over 32 years of very seasoned industry experience at both fixed and rotary wing flying experience.

He began his industry career as a line Pilot with Bristow Helicopters in 1983 up until 1989. Thereafter he switched to fixed-wing flying for Concord Airlines, Okada Air and Bellview Airlines between 1989 to 1997.

From 1997 to 2008, he served as Acting/Deputy Chief/Training Pilot with Bristow Helicopters under Shell Nigeria Contract).

He has since 2014 to 2018 been called in (from his retirement) to manage Bristow’s ExxonMobil operations at Eket (2014-2016) and Bristow’s Fixed wing operations which he midwifed, set up and operated (2016-2018).

Capt Daniel is also, a tech-savvy professional who has accumulated much experience and possesses an in-depth understanding of emerging technologies and their commercial applications.

He brings his wealth of two-pronged experience to Omni-Blu Aviation Limited and we are confident he will be a great asset and take us to the next level of growth.

“We implore you all, as partners and stakeholders in the respective areas of service and/or business engagements that we collaborate/team up in, to accord Capt James Daniel all the necessary cooperation as he begins this new chapter in order that we can continue to serve you better and vice versa”, she added.