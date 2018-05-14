OMG! Nigerian Lesbiαn Couple Celebrate Their 2 Years Anniversary

“A Nigerian lesbian couple, Itz Cindyfresh,and Endy Gentlefresh are celebrating their 2 years anniversary today.”

One of the Ladies identified as Itz Cindyfresh took to her Facebook account to write a heartfelt note to her lesbian partner, Endy Gentlefresh.”

She wrote:

It’s finally here, a day have been waiting for. Sometimes I just think back to the first time I laid eyes on you. I knew right then that I had found someone incredible. Ever since that very moment all I have ever wanted was to be with you.

No matter how dark my day is, seeing you always brightens it and makes me realize that with you, I am doing right. Your heart is so pure and so forgiving that it will always be the center of my attention, no matter what else is going on in my life. I look forward to this day and many more just like it for you will forever be in my heart.

You have gripped my soul with a ferocity reserved for a castaway clinging to a raft in the middle of the ocean. If my soul is the raft, it is your hold that keeps me afloat.. Don’t ever let go. I love you treasure 🌹🌹🌹🌹💋💋

Happy_2_years_anniversary_to_us_bby. #moreyearsahead#

See photos below;