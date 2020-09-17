Omar Farouq: UNICEF wants conviction of teenager reversed

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed deep concern about the sentencing of 13-year-old Omar Farouq to 10 years jail sentence with menial labour by the Kano State Sharia Court at Feli Hockey, Kano, asking that it be reversed.

Daily Times understands that the sentence was handed down after Omar Farouq was convicted of blasphemy on 10 August 2020.

Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, said the sentencing of this child – 13-year-old Omar Farouq – to 10 years in prison with menial labour is wrong,”

“It also negates all core underlying principles of child rights and child justice that Nigeria – and by implication, Kano State – has signed on to.”

“The sentence is in contravention of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Nigeria ratified in 1991. It is also a violation of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child – which Nigeria ratified in 2001 – and Nigeria’s Child Rights Act 2003, which domesticates Nigeria’s international obligations to protect children’s right to life, survival and development”.

UNICEF called on the Nigerian Government and the Kano State Government to urgently review the case with a view to reversing the sentence.

However, UNICEF expressed appreciation of the strides recently made by the Kano State Government to pass the Kano State Child Protection Bill.

“This case further underlines the urgent need to accelerate the enactment of the Kano State Child Protection Bill so as to ensure that all children under 18, including Omar Farouq are protected – and that all children in Kano are treated in accordance with child rights standards,” said Peter Hawkins.