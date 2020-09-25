Omar Farouq: Auschwitz Museum Director writes to Buhari offers to share sentence

The Director of Auschwitz Memorial museum, Piotr Cywiński has reacted to the 10 year sentence issued to Omar Farouq for blasphemy by a sharia court in Kano.

The polish on Friday wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari to pardon the teenager, adding that he is willing to share the sentence slammed on the 13-year old.

He wrote, “Omar Farouq should not be doomed to lose his youth, be deprived of opportunities & stigmatized physically, emotionally & educationally for the rest of his life.”

Recall that Daily Times reported that United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) expressed deep concern about the sentencing of Omar Farouq.