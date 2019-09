Asisat Oshoala opened the game with a 57th minute goal, securing the Falcons a 1-0 win, the Algerians were ejected on a 3-0 aggregate defeat, and the Falcons progressed to the second round of the Tokyo 2020 African race to play Cote d’Ivoire.

The Algerians, on the other hand, were solid in the defence to keep the Falcons at bay but luck ran on the Bracelona forward.

The match was played at Agege stadium, Lagos