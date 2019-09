The stage group match day 2 with Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiakos Piraeus clashing tonight has been a defensive one for both teams with 44% 56% possession respectively.

Daniel Podence (44) M. Valbuena (54 pen) scored for Olympiakos Piraeus H. Kane (26 pen) Lucas Moura (30) Tottenham Hotspur

Five minutes extra time has been added, fans fill STADIO GEORGIOS KARAISKÁKI with high hopes on their clubs to retaliate.