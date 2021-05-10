Olu Okeowo: The only thing South West has produced are area boys and fake Pastors

Real estate guru, Olu Okeowo has said that if the succession plan falls through, the South West will lose out the most as the only thing they have produced over the years are mostly area boys and fake pastors.

The billionaire said this while speaking at a church service organized in his home to mark his birthday over the weekend. In his words;

”I have noticed, electricity is no longer in abundant supply because Shiroro has been surrounded. Gerreru has been surrounded. Electricity is being generated in the North.

Those who are saying divide don’t know what they are saying. Even if we divide today, the gas that they would use to run any turbine comes from another area.

Unfortunately, my people here from the Southwest will be the ones to lose out most because what we have produced mostly are area boys and fake pastors. We need to pray for the unity of Nigeria.” he said