Sony Neme, Warri

The palace of the Olu of Warri has debunked the purported published dates for the burial of their revered late monarch, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, and the coronation of Omoba Tsola Emiko, as the 21st Olu of Warri as fake.

It also warned all mischief makers and other social media influencers, to take heed and hold themselves in restraint, as the said publication (not in Daily Times) do not carry the approval of the Central Working Committee, CWC, nor the Omoba himself, adding that a firm date will be announced, for both ceremonies, by the only body that has the authority so to do.

This was contained in a statement dated Thursday, May 20th, and titled, “News Statement on the Coronation of the Olu of Warri, and signed by the Chairman, Media & Publicity, Prince Yemi Emiko, on behalf of the Coronation, CWC.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Palace of the Olu of Warri, and the CWC has been drawn to a purported statement, announcing dates for both the final burial rites of His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, and the coronation of Omoba Tsola Emiko, as the 21st Olu of Warri.

“It is hereby stated that the purported dates are fake and do not carry the approval of the CWC, nor the Omoba himself.”

It further hinted that a firm date “Will be announced in due course for both ceremonies, at a proper news conference to be addressed by chief Johnson Amatserunleghe, the Iyatsere of Warri, and acting chairman of the Olu’s Advisory Council, the king makers, and only body that has the authority so to do.

“We seize this opportunity to warn all mischief makers and other social media influencers, who are always quick to release so called ‘breaking News’, to take heed and hold themselves in restraint.

“All stories and information emanating from the Palace or CWC, must be cleared from prince Yemi Emiko, who is the chairman of Media & Publicity, and the authorized source of Information for the entire process” it added.